Graffiti appeared at several locations close to the Beck Isle Museum on Bridge Street, Pickering, yesterday evening (June 4).

North Yorkshire Police have shared three images of the vandalism – including a smiley face - and admit that some of the other graffiti is not appropriate to share.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police in Ryedale said: "If you live or work in Pickering, I'm sure that you will feel upset about this appearing in our beautiful town and in such a historic location.

“Some of the photos aren’t appropriate to share but if you have seen anybody doing this or have reason to believe that you know who did this, please get in touch.”

If you are able to assist the police with any information, contact 101 or email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.police.uk, quoting reference 12230101927.