As The Press reported earlier today, 12-year-old Harmonie and 13-year-old Jayden were reported missing from the Scarborough area.

North Yorkshire Police did not release surnames for either child, but said that Harmonie was reported missing by her family just after 11.30pm yesterday (June 4) after she left her home address in Seamer with a friend at 9pm.

Jayden also had not been seen by his family in Eastfield since last night, and they are believed to be together, possibly with friends, in the Eastfield area.

A police spokesman has now said they have both been found safe and well and have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.