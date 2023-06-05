A GIRL and a boy who went missing from home North Yorkshire have been found.
As The Press reported earlier today, 12-year-old Harmonie and 13-year-old Jayden were reported missing from the Scarborough area.
North Yorkshire Police did not release surnames for either child, but said that Harmonie was reported missing by her family just after 11.30pm yesterday (June 4) after she left her home address in Seamer with a friend at 9pm.
Jayden also had not been seen by his family in Eastfield since last night, and they are believed to be together, possibly with friends, in the Eastfield area.
A police spokesman has now said they have both been found safe and well and have thanked everyone who shared the appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article