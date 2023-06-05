Avant Homes North Yorkshire is building 80 3,4 and 5-bed homes at Ambretone Park, Green Hammerton.

The Wetherby-based housebuilder, which has other developments underway in Easingwold and Sherburn-on-Elmet, is selling the homes from £359,995 for a three-bedroom detached house to £554,995 for a five-bedroom detached property.

All homes at the development feature French doors, exclusive kitchen designs with integrated tiling, spacious rooms and off street parking.

Dan Hardcastle, Avant Homes North Yorkshire head of sales and marketing, said: “We’ve had an outstanding response from a wide range of buyers to the mix of homes available at Ambretone Park.

North Yorkshire housebuilder delivering 234 new-builds near York

“Green Hammerton is an excellent location with great transport links to York and Harrogate, so homebuyers at Ambretone Park can enjoy of best of town and country.

“We currently have strong enquiry levels for the remaining 22 homes, so we advise anyone interested in living here to visit the development, view our showhome and speak to our sales advisors.”

Nationally, the housebuilder employs more than 600 people with ambition to grow further across its existing regions and beyond. It also has a medium-term strategic objective to sell more than 6,000 new homes per annum.

For more information on the development search ‘Avant Homes Ambretone Park’.