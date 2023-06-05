The county's police say it happened on the High Street in Northallerton at about 1.30am on Saturday (March 11) and it involved a large group of men fighting outside the alleyway between Elder Road and the High Street.

During the incident a man was knocked unconscious and was admitted to hospital.

A number of men fled the scene and officers are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

northallerton suspects.PNG In particular, police are appealing for information about any of the men captured in CCTV images as they believe that they will have information which can help the investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to email matthew.jefferson@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Matthew Jefferson.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044069 when passing information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.