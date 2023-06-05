CONCERNS are growing for a boy and girl who are missing from home in North Yorkshire.

12-year-old Harmonie and 13-year-old Jayden have been reported missing from the Scarborough area.

North Yorkshire Police have not released surnames for either child, but say that Harmonie was reported missing by her family just after 11.30pm yesterday (June 4) after she left her home address in Seamer with a friend at 9pm.

Jayden also has not been seen by his family in Eastfield since last night, and they are believed to be together, possibly with friends, in the Eastfield area.

A police spokesman said: "We have been making extensive enquiries to locate them.

"However, concerns are now growing for their safety as they are vulnerable due to their age.

"Officers are continuing to search for them in and around the area."

Harmonie is described as white, 5ft to 5ft 2in tall, medium build with shoulder-length straight blonde/brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue shorts, a grey hoodie with white lettering on the front with black Nike trainers.

Jayden is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim build with mousy-brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy jumper, cream t-shirt with grey or navy jogging bottoms.

If you have seen Harmonie or Jayden or someone who matches their description, or any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number NYP-04062023-0585 or NYP-05062023-0128