The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson, and the Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner, will join the Chamber and previous winners to offer top guidance on how best to apply to receive Britain’s most prestigious business award.

The Chamber will host the free webinar on the four categories of award; those for innovation, international trade, social mobility and sustainability.

You will hear from businesspeople who are previous winners, learn about the process and have the chance to ask your questions. It will be hosted by renowned Yorkshire compare, Jon Hammond.

Receiving a King’s Award for Enterprise brings several tangible benefits to your business, from raising your brand awareness, creating new opportunities, accessing the best talent, improving colleague morale and increasing demand for your products or services.

Naturaw gains King's Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development

To book your place, go to www.wnychamber.co.uk/events or call 0845 240 240.

The King’s Award for Enterprise, known until the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth as the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, was founded in 1965.

Winners of an award are entitled to hold it for five years and are invited to a royal reception for their presentation. Those who receive one are also able to fly the King's Awards flag at their main office, and use the emblem on marketing materials such as packaging and adverts