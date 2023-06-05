The closure leaves the fast-growing market town without any banks whatsoever, following the closures of Barclays and Lloyds branches.

Today, the National Federation of Sub-Postmasters issued a remainder to say that alternative banking provision is available at nearby Post Offices.

They include the Pocklington Post Office, which like the HSBC branch is anslo situated in Market Street.

There is also the Barmby Moor Post Office in Main Street, Barmby Moor; and Hayton Post Office in Main Street, Hayton.

Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services.

There are many free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also.

The federation added: “Post offices are proving vital to retaining individual and business access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.”

When HSBC announced the closure of the branch in December, it blamed continuing declines in footfall into its branches, as customers increasingly used its online services.

Pocklington will also still have some banking services available via at Nationwide Building Society and Sainsbury’s.