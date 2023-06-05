Police in Craven have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Daniel Skelton.

Concerns are growing for the safety of the 33-year-old from Crosshills, as there have been no confirmed sightings or contact from him for ten days.

Police believe that he has gone missing from his home address in Crosshills between 10pm on Wednesday 24 May to 6am on Thursday 25 May Officers believe that he may have made his way to the canal and are asking anyone to be particularly vigilant on the stretch of water between Skipton and Silsden, possibly even as far afield as Leeds.

Daniel is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, slim build with short dark brown hair.

Daniel was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, dark, knee length shorts, blue Adidas trainers with a bright orange sole and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a large gym bag/holdall which officers believe contained a change of clothes, so there is a possibility that he could be wearing something different to the outfit in the description.