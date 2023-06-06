City of York Council says it is looking forward to exploring the opportunities with the government on the issue and both York’s MPs are also supportive.

Cllr Jenny Kent, Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency, called it encouraging York has been identified as a possible suitable location for the supply of deep geothermal heat.

Cllr Kent continued: “Given the challenges we face to reach net zero emissions as well as our intention to achieve affordable, local energy to help reverse the trend in escalating costs to York residents, it is vital that we are innovative and flexible in our thinking.

“This new development is exciting and we look forward to exploring the opportunities it presents through discussions both with Government and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority”.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell sees such power possibly forming part of Labour’s Green Energy ‘Sprint,’ should it win the next election.

The Labour MP said: “The technology surrounding geothermal energy continues to develop, becoming greener as an alternative heat source, currently supplying just 0.3% of the heat supply in the UK, however it is cheaper than nuclear, safer and more efficient than hydrogen production, and provides constant energy unlike wind or solar.

“Further work is needed to understand how gas, mineral and chemical releases can be mitigated and hydraulic fracturing avoids earth tremors.

“While the main source of heat production in countries like Iceland, where years of investment has led to the decarbonisation of their energy supply, our current Government has been slow to the table at looking for new energy technologies.”

Meanwhile, York Outer MP Julian Sturdy sees geothermal energy as part of a ‘jigsaw’ of energy sources.

The Conservative MP commented: “On the back of the war in Ukraine, which has resulted in increased energy prices globally, energy security is taking on ever greater importance.

“Therefore, this investigation into the feasibility of geothermal energy in the UK carried more weight than in any period in our recent history. Investigating new ways to generate our own electricity has become paramount in political discourse, so this report demonstrates that we are underutilising geothermal energy.”

Mr Sturdy added Britain is also underusing other sources of energy.

“Britain is an island and are we dramatically underestimating the potential of tidal power. “For example, it has been estimated that tidal power could theoretically supply more than 150 TW/h per annum, well in excess of all domestic electricity consumption in the UK.

“Nuclear energy is another underutilised source of energy, and to our detriment. France, who get almost 75% of their energy from nuclear are seeing prices increase by only 4%, as opposed to the drastic rises seen elsewhere in Europe."