The event is to be held on Saturday, June 17, at the RSPCA’s Acomb Charity Shop, in York Road, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

It will join dozens of events happening simultaneously across England and Wales, in a bid to raise much needed funds for RSPCA’s network of branches and animal centres and help all of the animals in their care.

The York RSPCA One Fun Day will have a stall of homemade cakes, preserves and a host of animal related items.

There will also be a tombola and lots of other fun activities for visitors to enjoy.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Events like these are vital fundraising events for our branch and help to raise money which will be used directly to help animals in York.

“We hope that animal lovers will be able to join us on the day and we really look forward to seeing everyone - it promises to be a great day and you will be doing your bit to help animals in need.”

For more information about the day you can visit the branch website or visit the RSPCA’s main website.