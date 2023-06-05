Many years ago they were occasionally acquired by servicemen during overseas postings and that was about the limit. Then some members of the younger generation took it up in the flush (or flesh?) of youth.

Nowadays, manifestations of bodily art are far more common and widespread.

Modern renderings of such artwork can often look like post-operative bruising with blues, purples, reds etc and the pattern, illustration or wording not clear. Not that I scrutinise them that closely!

It’s a ‘free country’ so if individuals wish to revert to their Celtic ancestors’ mode of decoration, fine.

I’m a tattoo-free zone - at least I was when I last checked, with not even corporeal graffiti unless you count the occasional reminder inked on the palm of one’s hand, and they’re just temporary.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York