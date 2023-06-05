Now that we have a Labour-run council one of the things they should start on is getting the pavements in the centre of York washed clean on a regular basis as they are in a disgusting state.

Don’t just wait for God to send the rain to wash them down.

Many years ago I remember individual small shop owners would wash the pavements down outside their property.

Being brought up in a pit village in County Durham I can still see my dad (swilling) washing the footpath outside the house like all the miners did.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York

 

 