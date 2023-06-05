It decided that Philip Schofield was better news than the fact that science has found a method to detect a great number of cancer problems by a simple blood test.

Get your act together BBC. Your priorities are garbage.

TJ Ryder, Acomb, York

Out-of-touch MPs

The country is in the midst of a cost of living, energy and mortgage crisis, yet MP’s consider it of national importance that ITV executives should stand before them to explain why one of their employees has been sacked.

A further illustration of self-preening MP’s being completely out of touch from day to day reality.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby