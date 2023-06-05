I say this following this year’s Mothership Festival rock concert at Acomb Sports Club.

The concerts in past years have tormented me with their loudness, though I live some hundreds of yards from the venue.

The people in the grounds will not just suffer torment; they risk damaging their hearing.

I suspect that the decibel level approaches 100, the level at which the inner ear drums start to suffer.

The ability to hear high-pitched sounds goes first.

The pictures from last year’s concert do not show tormented people, but revellers stunned into happiness. But their hearing may have been damaged, just the same.

The concert calls itself the Motherhood Festival.

In my naive way, I associate motherhood with quietness. But perhaps the sponsors have in mind mothers screaming and shouting as their unruly children drive them round the bend.

David Martin, Rosedale Avenue, Acomb