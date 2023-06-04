York Pride returned yesterday (June 3), as the city lit up with smiles, joy and colour.

Greg Stephenson event director and sponsorship director at York Pride, said the whole event was a "massive success".

Greg said: "The sun shone and people came out in their thousands to celebrate York Pride.

"This was by far our biggest and best event far exceeding all our expectations, many thanks to all the volunteers on the day, stall holders, sponsors and businesses that got into the Pride spirit."

The festival began at 12pm with the renowned Pride parade starting at York Minster. Following the parade, the crowds made their way down to the Knavesmire, where they were treated to an afternoon and evening of entertainment.

The Pride celebrations returned to York on Saturday (June 3) (Image: VikingPhotography York)

Jake Furby, a trustee at York LGBT forum, said: "Once again York Pride created a beautiful event in which people could be themselves.

"As a trustee for York LGBT Forum. York Pride illustrates how society can be from the beautiful parade to the stall. York is a great place to be LGBTQIA+

"We had such a wonderful day - Pride will always be a protest, but it is built on a framework of love.

"We must, always as a society keep and expand on this feeling 365 days of the year, which at the York LGBT Forum we try too achieve.

"Thanks to the organisers."

Staff from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) were "excited" to be attending the Pride celebrations - as they showcased a new Pride-wrapped ambulance in support of the LGBT+ community.

Amongst the YAS representatives was chair of the Pride@YAS Staff Network and emergency care assistant, Ryan Lee.

Ryan said: “We were excited to join the York Pride parade on Saturday alongside our 999 colleagues in the police and fire services.

"Colleagues from across Yorkshire came together to celebrate the LGBT+ community and agenda and show that Yorkshire Ambulance Service is a diverse employer.

"Our Loud and Proud Rainbow led the YAS contingent and will be visible at the events throughout the year.”

Members of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service took part in the event (Image: VikingPhotography York)

The Trust’s Community Engagement and Recruitment teams were present at the festival.

Meanwhile, Emily Brenson, diversity and inclusion advisor at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said the team were proud to support York Pride 2023 again alongside our other blue light colleagues from across Yorkshire.

Emily said: "Our network, Pride@YAS, continues to be a beacon of support and inspiration as we apply initiatives within the trust to make sure everyone, patient or colleague, feels they can bring their whole self to YAS.

"York Pride is a true celebration of all LGBTQIA+ stands for and it’s important to Yorkshire Ambulance Service to be a part of bringing the community together.”