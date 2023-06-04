SOME train services running through York may be cancelled or delayed due to an issue on the track.
York-based London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said that due to an "overhead line dewirement" at Thirsk, between Northallerton and York, some lines are blocked today (June 4).
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.
LNER said disruption is expected until the end of the day.
⚠️#LNERUpdate Due to an overhead line dewirement at Thirsk (between Northallerton and York, some lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/dgoXw9M1S9— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) June 4, 2023
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article