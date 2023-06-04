The Inn South Stainley near Harrogate has announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for hotel accommodation.

The award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Managing director Graham Usher said: “We are delighted to have been recognised by TripAdvisor following the great reviews we have received from our customers.

"Delivering a wonderful and memorable experience is at the heart of our business and this recognition is testament to the teams hard work.

"It was our second birthday the other day and this is really does set us in great stead for the coming 12 months."

Meanwhile, John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor, congratulated the North Yorkshire venue on the victory.

"Cheers to another successful year," he added.