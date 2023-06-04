CREWS were called to tackle a fire in the first floor of a property in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Huntington and Acomb attended a property fire where the curtains in a first floor bedroom had ignited in Tuke Avenue in York at around 9.50pm last night (June 3).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The crews entered using rapid deployment and extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet.
"The cause of this fire is believed to have been an overheating extension cable.
