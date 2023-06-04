North Yorkshire Police officers are urging landlords in the region to remain vigilant, as both residential and commercial premises may be used to create one of the farms.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Cannabis farms are sophisticated set-ups used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of the drug over time.

"Cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities and often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

"Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with, creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbouring properties.

"Residential and commercial premises could be used as cannabis farms, so today we’re issuing a warning to landlords to be vigilant around your properties.

"The cost of restoring a property if it’s been used as a cannabis farm is very high and may fall to the landlord. The photograph shows a set-up we dismantled in Scarborough."

To make a report to North Yorkshire Police, you can contact officers online on the website, or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.