CREWS were called to tackle a house fire in a North Yorkshire town earlier today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the Filey and Scarborough crews attended a fire in a residential property in Filey at around 8.30am today (June 3).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Crews entered the property in breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using hose reels.
"A thermal image camera was used to check the property.
"No persons were involved in the fire."
