The dancers from Fantasy Cheer and Dance Team recently returned from an "outstanding" performance at the Allstar World Championships 2023 in Orlando, Florida - where they secured an impressive third-place finish.

This marked the second consecutive year the team had participated in the championships, demonstrating their consistent dedication and talent.

Last April they performed a lyrical routine at The Summit Championships in Orlando. However, before they got to that competition, they won a second bid for the Allstar World Championships this year.

A spokesperson for the dance team said: "The girls have all worked tirelessly training for this competition helped by their coach and Fantasy Cheer and Dance owner, Natalie Lyon who has encouraged these girls and nurtured them to their full potential.

"They have competed in numerous competitions across the United Kingdom already this season and are undefeated champions taking first place and division champions each time.

This was the second time the team took part in the championships in the US (Image: Supplied)

"All of these girls have made the trip to Orlando, having had a team day at Volcano Bay, followed by an intense training day, to then compete on day one, where they qualified for the day two finals.

"The York-based team beamed with pride as they secured a remarkable third-place finish, bringing home bronze medals to their hometown."