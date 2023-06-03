AN OPEN day to celebrate the transformation of a North Yorkshire nursing home has been hailed as a "great success".
Jubilee House in Whitby opened its doors to show off the results of a quarter of a million-pound investment programme.
The owners were "thrilled" at the response as visitors gathered at the home in White Point Road in the town. They were able to see the changes that have taken place since the home was taken over by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group last year.
Registered manager, Tara Batra, said: “The open day was a success beyond our wildest hopes. From 10am there was a constant stream of visitors.
“It was a real pleasure to be able to show off Jubilee House as we are really proud of what we have achieved since taking over.
"The place is looking really great and I think everyone who came was really impressed by what they saw.”
Jubilee House was previously Oakland nursing home and was given the new name after the takeover.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here