Jubilee House in Whitby opened its doors to show off the results of a quarter of a million-pound investment programme.

The owners were "thrilled" at the response as visitors gathered at the home in White Point Road in the town. They were able to see the changes that have taken place since the home was taken over by Saint Cecilia’s Care Group last year.

Registered manager, Tara Batra, said: “The open day was a success beyond our wildest hopes. From 10am there was a constant stream of visitors.

Jubilee House and Saint Cecilia’s Care Group staff with visitors from North Yorkshire Council during the open day (Image: Supplied)

“It was a real pleasure to be able to show off Jubilee House as we are really proud of what we have achieved since taking over.

"The place is looking really great and I think everyone who came was really impressed by what they saw.”

Jubilee House was previously Oakland nursing home and was given the new name after the takeover.