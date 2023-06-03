North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information about a spate of vandalism in Pateley Bridge.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Overnight from May 30 to 31, damage was caused at the recreation ground near the youth shelter and the band stand in the area.

"Graffiti has been sprayed on the bus shelter in Station Square.

"Later in the week, broken glass and bottles were left near the youth shelter and graffiti discovered in the toilets at Southlands car park."

If anybody witnessed the offences or have any information that could assist the investigation, please email Mike.Spittlehouse@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or submit information online on the police force's website.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230100002 when passing on any information to police officers.