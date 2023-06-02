Ellie May was reported missing by her family at 2.30pm today (Friday, June 2) after she failed to return home.

She was last seen at 11am at her home address in York.

North Yorkshire Police says she may be attempting to travel to Leeds or London on public transport.

A police spokesperson said: "Both Ellie May’s family and the police have been making extensive inquiries to locate her.

"However, concerns are now growing for her safety as she is vulnerable due to her age.

"Ellie May has links to Leeds and London and may be trying to make her way there on public transport, so we are appealing to anyone travelling on trains and buses to let us know if they have seen her."

Ellie May is described as white, 5ft 7in, medium build with long to shoulder-length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black leggings, white T-shirt, white Nike Air Force trainers and was carrying a small Michael Kors bag.

If you have seen Ellie May or someone who matches her description, or have any information that could help, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting reference number 12230100146