A 14-year-old girl who sparked an urgent appeal after going missing has been found safe and well.
The teenager was reported missing by her family at 2.30pm today (Friday, June 2) after she failed to return home.
She was last seen at 11am at her home address in York.
North Yorkshire Police earlier today issued an appeal fearing that the girl could be travelling to Leeds or London.
But this evening, in an update, they said the 14-year-old had been located and was safe and well.
