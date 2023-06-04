All four were convicted and sentenced in their absence.

Ion Voicu, 48, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, was convicted at Medway Magistrates Court of carrying passengers in his vehicle in a manner that put them at risk of injury. The incident happened at Eastern Docks, Dover, in January. He was given three penalty points and must pay £706, consisting of a £440 fine, a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

Three were convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court.

John Dodson, 36, of Wenham Road, Foxwood, must pay £836 consisting of a £660 fine, a £66 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs and was given six penalty points after he was convicted of speeding on the M62.

Ashley Ryan, 36, of Main Street, Saxton near Tadcaster, must pay £398 consisting of a £220 fine, an £88 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after he was convicted of speeding at 38mph in a 30 mph zone at Walton near Tadcaster. He was given three penalty points.

May 18 Bradford John Andrew Hyde, 61, of The Gallops, Foxwood, must pay £1,014, consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs, after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding at Walton near Tadcaster. He was given three penalty points.