The beer mats each bear a simple, question: "Am I a good driver?" or "Am I a good passenger?"

Other beer mats simply have the words 'yes' or 'no'. The coasters are designed to provoke conversation and debates with peers and challenge young drivers' perceptions of their own behaviour.

Councillor Paul West, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “Our road safety team is always thinking of new ways to reduce collisions on our roads through engagement and education.

“We all like to think we are good drivers, and these beer mats encourage people to have a chat about what that really means.

“Hopefully, the questions and discussions will stick in people’s minds the next time they get behind the wheel.

“We’ll be getting in touch with the pubs involved in a couple of weeks to see if they have noticed their customers having any relevant discussions.”

The council is delivering 12,000 beer mats to about 60 East Riding pubs that tend to be frequented by younger customers.

If the project is a success, it may be extended for a longer period and to more pubs in the county.