It is one of the city's long-lost schools, but lots of readers will have memories of this place.

It is Beckfield Lane Secondary Modern School, photographed soon after it opened just after the war in 1948.

It replaced the senior department of Poppleton Road School which had been transferred to Scarcroft Road School in 1942 following bombing

The Beckfield Lane school closed down in 1984 and was demolished.

Speaking in 2015, Press reader Hilary Nightingale shared her memories and a class photo at the school in 1949. Back then, it was brand new, said Mrs Nightingale - who was Hilary Hall in her school days.

---

---

Mrs Nightingale went to school first at St Paul’s off Holgate Road. She was then supposed to go to Poppleton Road senior school. “But it was bombed,” she said. “We were transferred to Scarcroft Road instead: we were called ‘Poppleton Road at Scarcroft.’”

“It was a lovely school!” Mrs Nightingale recalled. “It was all brand new, and the teachers were lovely. Happy days there!”

In the 1950s, the school had between 500 and 600 pupils.

There were 560 children enrolled in 1956.