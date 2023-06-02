There are currently two lanes closed on the A1(M) with traffic queueing for five miles due to a crash on the A1(M) northbound from junction 44 for the A64 York and Tadcaster to junction 45 the A659 Wattlesyke for Boston Spa.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.

More to follow.