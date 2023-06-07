People caring for loved ones at the end of their life can now receive extra support through a new service launched by St Leonard's Hospice, in which a trained care worker spends between one to five hours with the patient.

The scheme aims to give carers a much needed break while their loved one is being cared for.

Karon and Jane Rickatson's mum, Yvonne, became seriously ill and now needs continuous care at home, and the sisters were informed by their GP surgery about the new support service.

Karon said: "The Carer Support Service got in touch directly with us, which was a real positive for me as sometimes you don't want to ask for help yourself because you feel like you’re being a nuisance.

"It’s been fantastic. You do need time out from caring and it’s often difficult to find that time to give to yourself.

"It was a surprise to all of us that this service was available to someone like mum and is not just for people with cancer.

"The fact this service exists is superb. I was tired out, even though we have a good family support group, but some people don’t have anyone and if you’re just one carer looking after someone, it must be very difficult."

Karon praised the carers and added: "Mum has always been interested in people, so it’s nice the carers engage with her so well, listening and chatting.

"Mum loves her dogs and the carers who’ve been out to the farm have been really relaxed and dog friendly, so that’s been great. They are always happy to pet our dogs and to share photos and stories about their own pets.

"It all makes a lovely change for mum, and it gives her fresh faces to see, as well as giving us a rest."

Julie Dale, head of community services at St Leonard's Hospice, said: "This was something lots of people told us they wanted when they responded to a recent survey.

"The new service means people will be able to have a break, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is being cared for.

"This new service is part of our drive to support people as widely as possible in our community, and not just within the hospice itself.”

Anyone who would like to find out more about whether they are eligible for the service should either contact their District Nursing Team or contact the Single Point of Coordination team at St Leonard’s Hospice on 01904 777770.