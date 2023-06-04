Shamim Eimaan was just six years old when she and her family - along with thousands of other Ugandan Asians - were expelled from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin.

Last year (2022) she decided to pull together an exhibition, named Uganda 50, documenting the experiences of Ugandan Asians who fled to the UK - and eventually to York - 50 years ago.

The ruins of Shamim Eimaan's father's house in Uganda when Shamim visited a few years ago (Image: Shamim Eimaan)

“I just blocked it for many decades,” she said. “In my 40s there came a realisation that I wanted to find more about the story.”

After leaving her job in the NHS at the end of March, Shamim decided to focus on her community projects full-time.

Shamim’s work has been nominated for Best Community Project in The Press’ Community Pride Awards.

The award, which has been sponsored by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, is for projects carried out by an informal non-recognised voluntary group that exemplify what can be achieved when people work together.

The award has been sponsored by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (Image: JRF)

After opening at the University of York last October, Uganda 50 has since been shown at venues across the city including the Guildhall and Fairfax House.

This month, it will be shown at City of York Council’s West Offices, in Station Rise, from June 19-30 as part of events for Refugee Week, which runs from June 19-25.

Shamim said it was important to tell this story because, despite 50 years passing, many people are still unaware of it.

Shamim Eimaan (Image: Shamim Eimaan)

The 56-year-old, who lives in Fulford, explained how she has started taking it into schools to educate children about the history, but has found that even teachers don’t know the full story.

“Children are going home and telling their parents about it,” she said. “It’s a forgotten story - no one knows about it.”

She described the exhibition as “very emotive”.

“For many people it is the first time in 50 years that they’ve told their stories.

“Most people don’t like to talk about it - my parents died before talking about it.”

Shamim Eimaan's father's house in Uganda before the family were expelled from the country in 1972 (Image: Shamim Eimaan)

She said it’s important to continue to educate about this part of history, because the refugee crisis is still ongoing.

Another of her projects is a parents' support group for York adoptive parents.

Shamim is an adoptive parent herself and set up the group after discovering that the issues she faced when bringing up her adopted daughter, who is now 30, are still very much present.

“I found my adoption journey really lonely and difficult,” she said.

A meeting of Chat Adoption York. the adoption support group set up by Shamim Eimaan (Image: Shamim Eimaan)

The group provides a chance for its members to seek advice from each other and also experts.

“It’s just a really supportive, nice little group,” said Shamim.

Anyone interested in Chat Adoption York is asked to email chatadoptionyork@outlook.com

