Tomas Sernas was prosecuted under an anti-litter law for what he did when he was 200 miles from his home address last summer.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court heard that the 35-year-old dropped a single cigarette outside a bookmaker’s in The Horsefair in Bristol on August 17.

Bristol City Council prosecuted the 35-year-old from Market Place, Kirkbymoorside, under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Sernas was not in court when the case was heard by a single magistrate sitting alone, and was convicted in his absence of throwing down or depositing litter in an area to which the public have access.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 prosecution costs for the council and a Government-ordered statutory surcharge of £88.

The council told the court that Sernas dropped the cigarette, did not pick it up and walked off leaving it on the ground.

Under the Act, the maximum penalty for dropping litter in a public area is £2,500.