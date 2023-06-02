The charity which is run by volunteers and trustees works to promote equality and diversity for those living in York and the surrounding areas, among many other important objectives.

This year, people wanting to get involved with one of the biggest events in the community can expect a parade, festival, boat cruise and lots more.

Here is everything you need to know about York Pride.

What time does York Pride start and where is it taking place?





York Pride will begin at 12pm on Saturday, June 3 as the day of celebrations kicks off with a parade.

It will travel from York Minster before heading through the streets of the city centre and arriving on the Knavesmire where the festival (main event) will take place.

What’s on at York Pride 2023?





The parade has been described on the York Pride website as “a colourful celebration of our community and a march for equality and LGBT+ human rights in the UK and around the world.”

As it passes along Bishopthorpe Road from leaving York Minster, people are welcome to cheer on the parade anywhere along the route and enjoy the carnival atmosphere.

Popular spots to watch include Duncombe Place, St Helen's Square, Davygate, Parliament Street and Bishopthorpe Road Shops but it can get busy so it’s best to arrive early.

Members of the public don’t need to register to join, they can just turn up on the day.

For the festival, those attending can expect a number of spectacular performances from the likes of Claire Richards from Steps, Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls, Jaymi Hensley from Union J and Kitty Scott-Claus, a finalist on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

Many more acts will be taking to the main stage and there will also be a radio stage and family area, queer arts cabaret stage, funfair, dance tent and food and drink stalls.

Following this, there is an official Pride afterparty at Ziggy's Bar & Nightclub from 7pm until late (pay on the door).

On Sunday, June 4, the celebrations will come to an end with a cruise down the river Ouse on the Sir Captain James Cook boat from 6pm.

This Saturday we'll be taking part in @YorkPride to celebrate, support and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ communities in York and beyond.



The parade will begin at the Minster at 12pm, progressing to the Knavesmire. Learn more at https://t.co/LqvnQIefRs. pic.twitter.com/eps1OVk585 — City of York Council (@CityofYork) May 31, 2023

The three-hour cruise down the river will include a two-course hot buffet, as well as a DJ and fully stocked bar.

Tickets cost £45 per person for the cruise only and also provide access to York Pride's closing party at Social8 on High Ousegate after the journey.

How to buy tickets for York Pride 2023

York Pride is a free event so no tickets are needed. However, if you want to support York Pride and all the important work they do, you can purchase a wristband for £5 – this will get you discounts at a variety of retailers and attractions.

The wristband also entitles you to free entry for Saturday’s afterparty before 10pm and discounted entry of £3 after.

More information including the full line-up of entertainment and attractions can be found on the York Pride website.