Low levels of rainfall, along with very dry ground vegetation such has heather has forced the National Park Authority to officially announce a fire alert.

The announcement comes following a fire on Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Fen Bog nature reserve in the North York Moors last month.

Malcolm Hodgson, national trails officer for the North York Moors National Park, said wildfires are a “complete disaster” for the park’s special habitats.

“While the term ‘wildfire’ might lead people to think that these events are natural or spontaneous, it’s the actions of people that pose the greatest risks,” he said.

“Prolonged dry weather creates the right environment for fire to spread quickly and out of control, but the initial spark is nearly always due to human behaviour.

“Wildfires are a complete disaster for our very special habitats. It is devastating to see the damage they cause. Peatland fires are also extremely difficult to extinguish and release significant amounts of carbon into the atmosphere.”

A moorland fire similar to the one at Fen Bog (Image: Supplied)

The National Park Authority has urged people visiting the North York Moors to be vigilant to the risks.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Under no circumstance should anyone be using barbecues or lighting campfires, and great care should be taken when disposing of items such as cigarettes or glass bottles.

“This includes throwing cigarette ends out of car windows, which can lead to roadside fires that spread into sensitive landscapes.

“If people see a fire, they should report it quickly to the fire service by dialling 999.”