“Do not eat” warnings have been issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on a number of products which are considered to be potential health risks to some customers.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Lidl Recall

Lidl is recalling a chocolate product over concerns the product is unsafe to eat and could cause harm or injury to customers.

The possible presence of plastic in 'Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts' poses a risk to any customer that eats it.

Point of sale notices have since been displayed in all of their retail stores selling this product.

Friday 26 May - @LidlGB recalls Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts because it may contain pieces of plastic #FoodAlert https://t.co/nDz97CQ5N6 pic.twitter.com/BsbCUiZkEe — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 26, 2023

A statement on the FSA website reads: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Lidl Customer Services on 0203 966 5566 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk".

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

Below are the exact specifications of the brand:

Product: Fin Carré Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts, 100g.

Batch affected: All stock with Best Before Date 19.12.2023 and Lot Code L3083A112.

Sainsbury’s Recall

Sainsbury’s has recalled one of its cheese products due to fears it may be contain salmonella.

The supermarket has issued a recall for its Sainsbury’s Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar with best before dates of June 12, June 22 and June 23.

The affected products come in a pack size of 200g.

11 May: @sainsburys recalls by Sainsbury’s Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar because of the possible presence of Salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/kUgykFJgl9 pic.twitter.com/LSkOJjGBWk — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 11, 2023

Anyone who has purchased the recalled cheese should not eat it.

A spokesman for the FSA said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“If you have any queries or concerns please call Sainsbury’s customer care line on 0800 636 262 or visit help.sainsburys.co.uk.”

Gosh! Recall

Gosh! has recalled a number of its ready-to-eat snacks, including various versions of its Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products.

The products may contain undeclared gluten not declared on the label, making them a risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance, or anyone who may suffer with coeliac disease.

Saturday 13/05/2023 - @Gosh_Food Ltd recalls various Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products because of undeclared gluten #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2WOjvHTzcn pic.twitter.com/Uu3Hy75sFk — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 13, 2023

The products are sold at various major UK supermarkets, including Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Ocado.

These are the affected products:

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper, Cumin & Chilli – 171g, 200g, 256g, 300g – All dates up to June 9

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper – 200g, 700g – All dates up to June 9

The Deli Sweet Potato Pakora – 200g – All dates

The Deli Butternut Squash, Tomato and Basil Falafel – 200g – All dates

The Deli Moroccan Style Falafel – 200g – All dates

A spokesman for the FSA said: “If you have bought any of the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten, do not eat them. Instead contact the supplier on hello@goshfood.com for a full refund.”

Tesco recall

Tesco is recalling one of its cereals over fears the product is a “possible health risk”.

The supermarket giant has recalled its Tesco Free From Bran Flakes, as some packs may contain amounts of another cereal which contains allergy risks not mentioned on the label.

Some Chocolate Pillows cereal may be in boxes of the Bran Flakes. The pillows contain milk and hazelnuts, which are not listed on the Bran Flakes label.

As a result, the cereal may be a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk, milk constituents or hazelnuts.

Thursday 6 April - @Tesco recalls Tesco Free From Bran Flakes because of undeclared milk and hazelnut #FoodAllergy https://t.co/2eLoHl0Gd4 pic.twitter.com/RLeab43wWv — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 6, 2023

The affected products are the 300g boxes of Tesco Free From Bran Flakes with a best before date of May 26, 2024.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

Birds Eye recall

Birds Eye has issued a recall of its Aunt Bessie’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings as some packs may contain an incorrect product which contains both egg and milk.

The manufacturing error means that the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg and or milk or milk constituents.

The affected packs are 375g, have a batch code of L3037 and a best before date of August 2024.

14 April: @BirdsEyeUK recalls Aunt Bessie’s Crispy Whole Onion Rings because of undeclared egg and milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/7uMLUPMri0 pic.twitter.com/iukF1jnghl — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) April 14, 2023

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg and/or milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

“Instead, cut the packaging which shows the batch code and post this and your contact details to the address as shown on the attached notice for a full refund.

“The address is Birds Eye Limited Freepost, ADM3939, London, SW1A 1 YS. For any further questions, contact Birds Eye UK Freephone hotline on 0800 088 5573.”