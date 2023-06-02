REPORTS are coming in of an onging police incident that's closed a road bridge through North Yorkshire.

There's an ongoing police incident in Brayton Lane in Selby between the town and Brayton village.

An eye witness said officers are currently on the scene and have shut the canal bridge on Brayton Lane to traffic on both sides.

One witness reported seeing a car on its roof.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said the closure is in place due to a crash.