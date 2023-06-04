However, it is always important to make sure you are protecting yourself from sunburn with sun cream.

But even those of us who are layering up with protection might be vulnerable if the cream we are using is old.

If you have a bottle left over from last summer, it may be worth reinvesting in some new protection rather than relying on that.

The NHS recommends using suncream often, and warns that you can burn even when it is cloudy (Image: SolStock/Getty)

Sun cream will have an expiration date printed on the outside of the packet, meaning you won’t be safe from UV rays if you are using it after that date.

There are other signs your sun cream may have lost some of its protection as well.

Experts at Paula’s Choice Skincare explained: “Examine how the formulation looks, feels and smells.

“If the texture has changed (for example: become more watery or grainy), the product is discoloured, or it has a different smell to when you first opened it, the SPF is likely to be ineffective and you should replace it.

“When stored correctly, it should be effective right up until the expiration date.

“But sunscreen that has been exposed to heat, direct sunlight, bacteria and moisture can degrade faster and will offer less protection – or even none at all.

“This means it’s always best to store sunscreen in a cool, dark and dry place.

“So when you are out and about, try wrapping it in a towel to stop sunlight from compromising its effectiveness. Expired sunscreen can’t be relied upon to provide any of that wonderful protection.”

Their advice says: “Sunburn increases your risk of skin cancer. Sunburn does not just happen on holiday. You can burn in the UK, even when it's cloudy.

“There's no safe or healthy way to get a tan. A tan does not protect your skin from the sun's harmful effects.

“Do not rely on sunscreen alone to protect yourself from the sun. Wear suitable clothing and spend time in the shade when the sun's at its hottest.

“When buying sunscreen, the label should have:

a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 to protect against UVB

at least 4-star UVA protection

“UVA protection can also be indicated by the letters "UVA" in a circle, which indicates that it meets the EU standard.

“Make sure the sunscreen is not past its expiry date.

“Do not spend any longer in the sun than you would without sunscreen.”