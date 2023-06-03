There are plenty of handy pieces of advice sharing top tips on how you can save and explore whilst still flying over.

Whether it’s a quick trip across to Berlin or a long-haul flight to the sunny land of Sydney in Australia, it's always great to save.

Now you can take a look at these tips and have some extra spending money for your next getaway.

How to save money on your next flight

Get a cheap flight with these expert tips. (Image: Canva)

Fly out on a weekday

Flying from the weekend to midweek could be well worth it with flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays said to be a lot cheaper than those on Saturdays and Sundays.

Plus, midweek travel also tends to mean shorter wait times for security and check-in at the airport, so you get more time to relax.

Booking incognito

Sometimes it can be cheaper to book flights when you are searching using an incognito window.

Prices vary depending on the demand of the transport, with it suggested that airlines use data on the number of people searching and buying for specific days of travel.

By booking anonymously, the price is less likely to change keeping it at its lowest cost available.

Book on your credit card

Booking holidays and any travel on your credit card is always a good idea as they offer Section 75 protection.

Meaning that all costs over £100 are covered and you can still claim back your money meaning you won't be left out of pocket.

Sit back and save on your flights with these tips. (Image: Canva)

Look for the cheaper airlines

Travelling in luxury is always great but sometimes it pays to save a little bit and go for the more valuable options.

There are plenty of budget airlines that offer cheap flights with the more well-known Ryanair, Easyjet and Wizz Air.

But before you book your cheap flight, you might want to double-check any extra costs that can build up to be much more costly.

Start booking early

The closer to departure, the more expensive the cost, so you should plan ahead and grab a lower price when possible.

For the long haul, it's best to book two-three months ahead of time to grab the best prices, whilst short hauls are best within a two-one month before the holiday.

