The National Railway Museum has partnered with York Archaeology on the excavations as part of its Vision 2025 programme.

An area in the museum’s Great Hall outdoor courtyard has been the subject of exploration and is potentially home to objects from Roman and Medieval times.

The dig is being carried out by a team from York Archaeology and is designed to uncover any historically important artefacts that may be buried under the museum’s current site from bygone eras, ahead of extensive redevelopment work.

York Leeman Road campaign to stop NRM plan ditched

Two days of site tours took place last weekend where the public was able to enter and see the dig site and material that had been found. The museum says they were ‘very well attended.’

Former Victorian railway buildings have already been uncovered in the site which are likely linked to coal storage for steam engines.

Verity Faircliffe, Client Project Manager for Vision 2025 at the National Railway Museum, said: “These digs form an essential part of our site redevelopment programme. York is a city steeped in history and we’re excited to see what may be uncovered under our site.

“It has been great to work with York Archaeology on this project and we’re delighted that, with them, we can offer the public an opportunity to see the dig site and learn a little more about what has been found and the history of York’s railways.”

National Railway Museum secures £2.5m deal with Porterbrook

Dr. Paul Flintoft, Regional Manager for York Archaeology, added: “You can dig just about anywhere in York and almost guarantee you’ll uncover parts of its rich history, so we’re very much looking forward to what we find here.

“As we find with any dig around the city, there is a huge interest from the general public who are keen to know what we are hoping to discover – enthusiasm shared by our team of archaeologists as we dig deeper on this fascinating site.”

The museum is promising a report on its findings on the site.

Designer sought for Railway Futures Gallery at NRM

Vision 2025 is a £55m transformation of the National Railway Museum in York and Locomotion in Shildon, in a five-year journey to become the World’s Railway Museum.

The National Railway Museum is seeking additional funding to complete its Vision 2025 project.

The vision is part of the museum’s wider regeneration plans, whose details can be found at: https://www.railwaymuseum.org.uk/2025.