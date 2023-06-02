As reported by The Press, Lendal and High Petergate shut at the end of April for work to install permanent vehicle mitigation barriers, with the initial reopening date set for tonight.

But now the council has confirmed that there is still work to be done before the streets can reopen.

Notices issued by City of York Council today state that Lendal will now reopen at midnight on June 17 and High Petergate is to reopen at midnight on June 10, or when the works have been completed on the streets if this is earlier.

Work underway in High Petergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

The notices state the change in dates are “to ensure that the said works can be carried out safely”.

They add that diversion routes will remain in place, and that the notices do not prohibit works or emergency access within the closed roads, nor do they prohibit access to premises “provided such access is not prevented by on-going works”.

The bollards were first announced earlier this year by the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition running City of York Council to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

In May the Liberal Democrat-Green coalition was voted out of office and replaced by the Labour Party.

The Press previously reported how traders in the city had felt the blow of these road closures.

Read next:

Mannetti’s café, in Lendal, closed on May 22 due to the work reducing footfall on the street.

This had a huge financial impact on the business - one day it took in just £5.

The café, which is due to reopen tomorrow (June 3), is also unable to offer outdoor seating due to the work as there is not enough space.

A director at the café, Marie Milburn, said the drop in trade means she now fears the business may go under.

Mannetti's before and during the work (Image: Dylan Connell)

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, previously said: "I apologise for any inconvenience this work creates.

"All affected businesses and residents were contacted about this last year and again in April this year ahead of works starting.”

He continued: "Access to all businesses and homes is being maintained while the work is carried out. Pedestrians have through access and diversions are in place for vehicles with staff on hand to support them.

"We are planning to reopen the footway (in Lendal) fully by June 9, but necessary drainage work may mean that a further short closure of the street is necessary.

"If this is the case, we will continue to liaise with businesses and residents to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum."