Speaking on the Zoe Ball BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show today (Friday, June 2), hosted by Gaby Roslin, Reverend Matthew Woodcock, a former reporter at The Press, honoured Mike, who retired earlier this year.

Matthew, who worked at The Press years ago but is now Pioneer Minister for both St Barnabas and St Paul’s in Holgate, praised Mike for the support he gave him when he first started in the newsroom.

Speaking in his weekly segment on the national radio show, Matthew, known as 'Woody' during his time at The Press, said: "I recently attended the leaving party of one of my heroes. A legendary former journalist colleague Mike Laycock.

"Finally hung up his notepad and pen after nearly 40 years as chief reporter at our local paper.

"When I started out, he generously took me under his wing, somebody had to. Back then I was quite hard to calm down, always full of excitement and energy - fully deserving of my newsroom nickname – ‘The Newsmonkey’.

"Mike always made time to teach and help me. In my first week, he was the one to coax me out of the staff toilets where I had gone to hide and cry, the shock of the morning news deadlines proving too much.

Matthew Woodcock and Mike Laycock both in action during their time at The Press (Image: Newsquest)

"I returned to the bear pit, after his reassuring words and promise of a pint after work.

"I was a sponge around Mike, always seeking his advice to improve my stories."

Matthew referenced a night shift he covered with Mike when they interviewed victims of a "devastating" flash flood.

He added: "Watching how he carried himself and interacted with people was my real education though. I marvelled at Mike’s care and compassion. How determined he was to share stories carefully and sensitively.

"Happy retirement, Mike."

In response to Matthew's kind words on the radio show, Mike said he couldn't believe he said it all to a national audience.

Mike said: “I think it’s very important for experienced staff in any job to support new colleagues as they’re trying to learn the ropes, but perhaps it’s especially so in jobs such as journalism, which can be very challenging at times while also rewarding.

“I can remember how nervous I was when I was starting out some 40 years ago and how a kind colleague helped me get through it.

“Woody mentioned how we covered the Ryedale flash floods of 2005 together and it was good to lend a helping hand to him through that night of drama up at Helmsley and Hawnby, which could have become a fatal tragedy but for good fortune. I think either of us would have been out of our depth covering that story on our own.”