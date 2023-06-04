Wayne Gibson from Thirsk has spoken out after his six-year-old nephew, Logan Birkill, got into difficulty when he went for a dip in Cod Beck last Saturday (May 27).

The family were enjoying the sunshine at the popular Flatts parkland behind the leisure centre in Sowerby in Thirsk when Logan went under the water.

The stretch of Cod Beck where the incident happened (Image: Wayne Gibson)

Wayne said: "It was busy down there, there were people jumping out of trees into the water when the little one went under. My sister, his mum, went in to get him, but she was wearing a dress and it seemed to be dragging her down.

"My uncle went in and was struggling to float my sister.

"Fortunately everyone managed to get out, but a lot of people witnessed it and it was pretty upsetting for everyone involved.

"We know that it was his own fault and my sister knows it was her responsibility as his parent, but I am now trying to raise awareness of the dangers of that stretch of the beck.

"There are no signs warning people and the river bed suddenly shelves off, getting much deeper.

"Since it happened I have learned that two people drowned in the same stretch of water in 1977 and I think people need to be aware of the danger."

Cod Beck shelves into much deeper water (Image: Wayne Gibson)

The dad of two, who works as a pastry chef, says he's been in touch with nearby All Saints RC Primary School to see if he can go in and speak to the children about the dangers of deep water after the half term break.

"I know there has been a lot done in recent years in York about river safety and there is the York Rescue Boat now," says Wayne.

"But in Thirsk there isn't anything like that and on that particular stretch of water there are no warning signs and only one very small stretch of railings.

"I'm also trying to get in touch with the landowner to see if anything can be done to get some signs put in place to try and stop this happening again.

"I can't just let it lie. I'm also trying to gets some fliers out for the children at the school and to make parents aware."