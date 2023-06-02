POLICE in North Yorkshire are hunting a wanted man.
Officers in the city of Ripon are appealing for the public's help to locate 32-year-old Dwaine Layton who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
Layton is believed to be in the Harrogate area.
If you have any information which could help to locate Fallon then please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.
If you have an immediate sighting, then please dial 999.
NYP Ref: 12230099771
