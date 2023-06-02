The York-based radio station and Media Partner of The Press is now based on James Street, replacing an outdated site on Clifton Moor.

The station will maintain its existing ‘Live Lounge Studio’ on Goodramgate, which will be further developed and networked with the new studios. .

The new venue includes four studios – a main on-air studio and three smaller production studios - plus offices, conference, and training facilities.

YO1 Radio managing director Wayne Chadwick said the new home with state-of-the art studio facilities will allow the station to continue to develop the service it provides to listeners across, York, Selby and North Yorkshire.

Wayne said: “We’ve now been able to bring the whole team under one roof and the new facilities will allow us to develop our planned academy and training arms and provide additional services to our clients and partners. It is all really exciting!”

The new venue also represented a ‘significant investment’ and showed the station was serious about its future and providing the best possible environment for its team.

On Thursday, an official opening from York Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick, was attended by other dignatories and invested guests from business and community groups.

Wayne said of the opening: “We were delighted. Everything came together. People were impressed by what we have done. It couldn’t have gone any better. We are all very proud.”

Leader of City of York Council, Cllr Claire Douglas told the Press afterwards: “The YO1 radio studio is fantastic, and a great addition to the city. I was pleased to hear the studio will include opportunities for community involvement and training, both for budding presenters and for those wanting to develop in the technical side of running a radio station.

“The studio will make a positive contribution to the local media landscape and I wish YO1 Radio a successful future as a business very much committed to its local community”.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell added: “YO1 is not only connecting with the community but investing in the community. With local radio, ever important to keep people connected, combat loneliness and ensure that we know what is happening where we live, YO1 is providing a service for York. I was particularly impressed with YO1’s investment in its ambition to train a future generation of technicians and broadcasters. I wish YO1 well on the next stage of its journey.”

YO1 Radio broadcasts to York on 102.8FM and to Selby on 90.0FM.

YO1 Radio can also be heard across North Yorkshire on DAB+ digital radio – as well as online at www.yo1radio.co.uk

The station recently had its FM licence extended for a further five-years and the team behind YO1 Radio was recently awarded the licence to provide a new small-scale DAB service to the city, which will launch next year.