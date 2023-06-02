It seems the council is more than happy to fund migrants residing in York and also accommodate them yet seemingly don't have the money to keep our own streets clean. Why?

Why doesn't the council ask their tax paying 'customers' how they want their taxes used?

S Atkinson

Gillygate,

York

---

Time to enhance look of city centre

IT is of course a sad thing to see many shops closed and empty in York city centre, though this is made worse by the majority of shops being painted grey, dark blue or black.

This adds to the drabness of what is a magnificent city centre. Maybe it is down to cost or has it just happened? This might be a disincentive for visitors wanting to come for a return visit. It might also put off the visitors and residents from going into a shop or business that is open,

Now with the warmer weather, it would be good time to enhance the look of the city centre.

Timothy Wynn- Werninck,

Dodgson Terrace,

Acomb,

York

---

My expansion proposal for York Hospital

Reading the article in the Press regarding the building of York District Hospital reminded me how in the early 1960 we used to use the site as a sports field for Park Grove School and probably other local schools.

The hospital is built on the site of the Yorkshire Gentlemen's Cricket Club 1864 to 1931 and changed to the York Cricket club 1932 to 1960 and was the site of only one first class Cricket match on June 9 and 10 in1890 between Yorkshire and Kent. (Lord Hawke's Yorkshire beat Frank Marchant's Kent by 8 wickets inside 2 days).

Who would have thought the site enabled to accommodate of 700 hospital beds would become hardly adequate for the booming York and district population?

The site is restricted by the Wigginton Road, the railway line to Scarborough, and housing on Feversham Crescent and the lane running from Scarborough Terrace to Wigginton Road.

Surely the answer to the restrictions on the hospital site would be to build over the lane and on to the grounds at the back of the old Bootham Park Hospital and expand the hospital to make it fit for purpose?

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,York

---

---

Mr Sturdy - what is your view on food inflation?

According to a piece of research published this week by academics from the London School of Economics (surely experts in their field,) the cost of food in the UK has risen by 25 per cent since 2019, but if we had remained within the EU this rate of food inflation would have been 17 per cent because of the absence of trade restrictions.

I would be very interested as to what my Brexit-supporting MP, Mr Julian Sturdy, has to say on this fact via his regular column in The Press! (I decided not to contact him directly on this matter as I am still waiting for replies to three previous letters to him!)

John Taylor

Lycett Road,

Dringhouses, York