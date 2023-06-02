There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period at the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 641 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 640 on the week before.

They were among 19,676 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday (June 1) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.