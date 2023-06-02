Forage Bar and Kitchen has launched a new June menu featuring local, foraged and fresh ingredients along with an exclusive 20 per cent discount available between Sunday and Friday throughout the entire month.

June dishes at the restaurant in Little Stonegate, which serves cuisine cooked over fire, include a coffee-rubbed pork chop with used coffee grounds and a local wild garlic kimchi, tamarind pork belly bao buns with Salsa Macha, tender lamb rump served with ratatouille stuffed courgette and grilled asparagus served with hemp seed chutney.

The restaurant serves cuisine cooked over fire (Image: Supplied)

Callum Houston, owner of Forage Bar and Kitchen, said: “From our monthly changing menus to our extensive repertoire of delicious cocktails, sourcing sustainable, quality produce is at the heart of what we do here at Forage.

“As a restaurant owner committed to providing high-quality, eco-conscious dining at an affordable price, we’re thrilled to bring guests our exclusive 20 per cent offer for people who visit us in York to enjoy new and inspiring food to share amongst friends throughout June.

“Utilising locally sourced seasonal produce throughout our delicious dishes and innovative drinks, as well as making use of as much of each ingredient that we can throughout our bar and kitchen, enables us to keep our carbon footprint low while celebrating rich and inventive flavours.”

The new seasonal menu will also include chargrilled octopus served with clams, confit potato and saffron aioli, drizzled in a sauce vierge, as well as a smoky charred oyster mushroom skewer with tamari, agave and a walnut ketchup.

The interior at Forage Bar and Kitchen (Image: Supplied)

Mr Houston said his philosophy combines small-plate social dining and contemporary fusion cooking from across the world with locally sourced and foraged ingredients to create fresh and eco-friendly flavours.

Seasonal produce and upcycled ingredients also feature in the June menu launch and include fried scallops with the roe dehydrated and turned into a seasoning salt, accompanied with potato scraps and a pea and wild garlic puree, as well as strawberry mille-feuille, served with a light sorbet and foraged meadowsweet.

The kitchen’s ‘waste-less’ ethos also sees excess cuts of high-quality fruits, vegetables and other foods such as coffee grounds curated into flavour rubs and dressings, marmalades and vinaigrettes, through to pickled snacks and crisps.

The new menu features local, foraged and fresh ingredients (Image: Supplied)

Mr Houston, a well-known mixologist in the region, takes the same experience onto the drinks menu courtesy of its in-house distillery – the restaurant and its hidden upstairs has an extensive cocktail menu with more than 100 available.

They include home-distilled gins and vodkas flavoured with foraged fruits, breakfast martinis, a rhubarb pulp-infused champagne, carrot-top and strawberry-top vodkas, as well as zesty kombuchas made from leftover blood oranges and pomegranate.