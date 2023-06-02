Firefighters were called to the scene of an unattended large bonfire on a building site in North Yorkshire.
Fire crews from Scarborough and Malton attended the fire last night at 9.10pm in Overdale, Eastfield.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.
They said the crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
