The show's official Twitter account announced the news today (Thursday, June 1) in a Tweet reading: "It's time for you to play Cupid and choose the first couples of the series! Head to the #LoveIsland app now to vote!"

This comes after the villa residents were announced by showrunners in May with eager participants from Glasgow, Bedford and elsewhere taking part.

When is summer Love Island 2023 airing?





The new series of summer Love Island will return on Monday, June 5.

Viewers will be able to tune into the series on ITV2 and ITVX from 9 pm

When does voting open and close for Love Island couples vote?





While voting is now open, fans will not have long to make their decision as voting will close on Friday (May 2) at 9 pm.

Those interested in having a say on Series 10's first couples can do so by downloading the official Love Island app on the App Store or via Google Play among other platforms.

Love Island series 10 cast

To help fans make their decisions, the 10 contestants can be found on the Love Island app or on YouTube.

To find out more about the villa's newest residents, see this full Love Island contestant list here. Here are the 10 contestants taking part in series 10 of the show:

Ruchee Gurung

Tyrique Hyde

Molly Marsh

George Fensom

Catherine Agbaje

Mehdi Edno

Ella Thomas

Mitchel Taylor

Jess Harding

André Furtado

