Currently, customers who buy eight drinks and scan the app can get a free drink or they can buy four drinks with a reusable cup.

However, this will change from August 1, 2023 as customers will need to buy 10 drinks and earn 10 beans before getting a free one.

If using a reusable cup, you’ll need to buy five drinks to earn a free one.

Costa Coffee is making changes to its rewards scheme from August (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Club to see changes from August 1

Costa Coffee announced the changes in an email to customers on Thursday, June 1.

The coffee chain says they will still get one bean for every handcrafted drink bought in-store and at Costa Express.

Costa Coffee customers will still be able to claim a free cake on their birthday and they’ll be able to look forward to the new feature called Treat Drop.

Every month customers will receive a surprise which could either be an offer or something new landing in the Costa Club app.

A free drink will still be awarded to customers who collect eight beans until August 1, 2023 and any free drinks they earn before the date will be saved in the rewards section of the app.

A slice of heaven. Try our new pizzettas, in-store now 🍕 pic.twitter.com/FGzh2NA0WD — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) June 1, 2023

Any beans that have been collected by Costa Coffee customers will still be valid and count towards the next drink you buy.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson told The Mirror: “We’ve made some changes to Costa Club, including how many beans customers need to collect before they can redeem a free drink in store.

“They’ll still collect one bean for every handcrafted drink they buy in a store or from a Costa Express machine but will need to collect ten beans to get a free drink.

“Customers will continue to collect an extra bean in store when using a reusable cup.

“As part of the changes we’re also launching ‘Treat Drop’, a new reward feature designed to provide customers more personalised offers, more often, reflecting the food and drink they love at Costa Coffee.”